VA Tech WABAG bags order worth Rs 420 crore from CIDCO Maharashtra

Water treatment company VA tech WABAG Ltd has secured a project worth Rs 420 crore from City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO).

The project encompasses design, build and operation (DBO) of a water treatment plant with a capacity of 270 million litres per day at Jite in Raigad. It has been planned to cater to the future demand for Navi Mumbai, the company said on Wednesday.

According to VA tech WABAG Ltd, the scope of the project includes the design, engineering, supply, construction, installation and commissioning of the plant within a period of 42 months from the commencement of the project.

It would be followed by operation and maintenance for a period of 15 years by WABAG.

"This is an important and strategic success for us, as we foray back into the DBO space in Maharashtra with this breakthrough order in CIDCO", said company CEO of India Cluster, Shailesh Kumar.

"This project was won against tough competition based on our technical superiority and competitiveness and we are thankful to our client for the confidence they have reposed in us," he said.