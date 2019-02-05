App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 06:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uttam Galva Steel December quarter net loss widens to Rs 531 crore

Total income plunged to Rs 100.05 crore in the said period from Rs 680.48 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to the filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Uttam Galva Steel on Tuesday reported widening of net loss to Rs 530.72 crore for December quarter 2018 due to increased finance costs and decline in income.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 179.96 crore during October-December 2017, Uttam Galva Steels said in a BSE filing.

Total income plunged to Rs 100.05 crore in the said period from Rs 680.48 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to the filing.

The company's finance costs zoomed to Rs 291.93 crore in the period under review from Rs 121.31 crore in December quarter 2017.

According to the company's website, Uttam Galva Steels is one of the largest manufacturers of cold rolled steel and galvanized steel in western India.

The company is into the business of procuring hot rolled steel and processing it into cold rolled and further into galvanized steel and colour coated coils.

Shares of Uttam Galva Steels ended 4.92 percent down at Rs 11.20 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 06:11 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Results #Uttam Galva Steel

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.