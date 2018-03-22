Upswing in DTC,Cluster buses daily ridership, 41.90 passengers carried per day: Sisodia

The average ridership of public transport buses operated by Delhi government has gone up to 41.90 lakh per day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today said, presenting the first outcome budget for 2017-18 in the Assembly.

The target of average daily ridership of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Cluster buses was 40 lakh per day in 2017-18, which increased to 41.90 lakhs per day by December 2017, he said.

Comparing the increased ridership of DTC and Cluster buses with Delhi Metro, Sisodia said the fare hike has hit the rail service as well as the people of Delhi.

"Our government had protested the fare hike but the Centre went ahead with it. It has come to hit both the Delhi Metro and the people," he said.

Ten programmes of the Transport department were evaluated in the outcome budget 2017-18. A total of 102 outcome/output indicators were fixed out of which 89 were identified as critical indicators.

Out of the 89 critical indicators, 53 were 'on track' (more than 70 percent achievement) and 36 per cent were 'off track' meaning less than 70 percent achievement.

The critical indicator of 'number of DTC buses operational' showed that the public transporter owned 4,126 buses in 2016. But, the number of buses declined to 3,988 as per April-December, 2017 status, he said.

The output indicators denote the services or infrastructure that government departments are required to provide while the outcome indicators refer to benefit.

A total of 37.27 lakh Pollution Under Control(PUC) certificates were issued till December 2017, against the targeted 55 Lakh for 2017-18.

The department issued 22,706 challans for non-possession of PUC certificates against 18,401 in 2016- 17.