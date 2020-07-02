App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 07:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

UPI transactions touch Rs 2.62 lakh crore in June

The number of transactions was recorded at 999 million worth Rs 1.51 lakh crore in April, the first full month after the announcement of the lockdown that halted almost all services, except essentials.

PTI

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments in June reached 1.34 billion in terms of volume with transactions worth nearly Rs 2.62 lakh crore, as per National Payments Corp of India (NPCI) data.

The number of transactions was recorded at 999 million worth Rs 1.51 lakh crore in April, the first full month after the announcement of the lockdown that halted almost all services, except essentials.

Online payments slowly gathered pace from May, with staggered opening of the economy.

Close

In May, the number of UPI transactions stood at 1.23 billion valued at Rs 2.13 lakh crore, showed the NPCI data.

NPCI was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India.

NPCI has created a robust payment and settlement infrastructure in the country.

It facilitates payments through a bouquet of retail payment products such as RuPay Card, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), UPI, Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), BHIM Aadhaar, National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC Fastag) and Bharat BillPay.

NPCI also launched UPI 2.0 to offer more secure and comprehensive services to consumers and merchants.
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 07:36 am

tags #Business #Companies #NPCI #Unified Payments Interface #UPI

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.