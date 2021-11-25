MARKET NEWS

upGrad consolidates its three India subsidiaries

The company has announced the merger of its three subsidiaries — upGrad Campus (originally Impartus), upGrad Jeet (originally The GATE Academy) and upGrad KnowledgeHut (originally KnowledgeHut).

PTI
November 25, 2021 / 01:08 PM IST
Edtech company upGrad on Thursday said it has consolidated its three Indian subsidiaries, in a bid to become a global integrated 'LifeLong Learning' company.

The company has announced the merger of its three subsidiaries — upGrad Campus (originally Impartus), upGrad Jeet (originally The GATE Academy) and upGrad KnowledgeHut (originally KnowledgeHut).

The consolidation will create one parent company in India that will drive upGrad’s vision for an integrated strategy to expand and drive transnational learning through 2022, according to a statement.

The merged entity would cover the entire gamut of higher edtech offerings catering to college learners and working professionals.

"The merger of all the India entities is to strengthen the corporate structure and consolidate our position as a truly integrated Edtech player and provide a strong foundation for our global strategy.

"Brand upGrad is built based on the impact we create for our learners lives and the outcomes & ROI we deliver to them. We want the upGrad brand to permeate the full range of our offerings and so the one merged entity makes sense. Our offices in APAC, EMEA & US will continue to operate as independent subsidiaries,” upGrad chairperson and co-founder Ronnie Screwvala said.

upGrad aims to achieve 7.5 million registered users by CY 2024 by partnering with over 1298 universities, 3,110 corporates and expanding its network of faculty, mentors and experts to 11,078.

At present, upGrad has over 300 university partnerships with over 2 million registered users across 50 countries.
Tags: #Business #Companies #UpGrad
first published: Nov 25, 2021 01:10 pm

