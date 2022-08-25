English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    UKEF open to extend financing support for offshore wind energy projects

    The Indian government had earlier said bids for development of offshore wind energy projects in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat will shortly be invited.

    PTI
    August 25, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The UK Export Finance (UKEF) on Thursday said it was open to offer financial support for proposed offshore wind energy projects in India, a senior official said.

    "We can finance the energy transition of Indian companies and entities. There are talks about some offshore wind projects. We are equipped to deal with them with our prior experience," UKEF India head Rahul Tabhane said, speaking at an event organised by the Bengal Chamber here.

    The Indian government had earlier said bids for development of offshore wind energy projects in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat will shortly be invited. It has decided to bid out offshore wind energy blocks equivalent to a project capacity of 4 GW per year for a period of three years, starting this fiscal, as per reports.

    Tabhane said the UKEF had extended financing support of euro 230 million for the Taiwan offshore wind energy project. He also said that in 2022, it provided financing of Rs 40,000 crore (euro 4 billion) to India.

    The UK government-backed financing institution's funding focus remains on social, sustainable and clean energy projects, officials said.
    PTI
    Tags: #energy projects #India #UK government #UKEF
    first published: Aug 25, 2022 09:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.