MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Ujjivan Financial Services appoints Sanjeev Barnwal as CEO

Barnwal will continue to be the Company Secretary and key managerial personnel of the company, the company said.

Moneycontrol News
September 09, 2021 / 04:22 PM IST

Ujjivan Financial Sevices' Board of Directors has unanimously approved the appointment of Sanjeev Barnwal as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the firm, effective from September 10, 2021, the company said in an exchange notification on September 9.

Barnwal will continue to be the Company Secretary and key managerial personnel of the company, the company said.

Barnwal is a qualified Company Secretary from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and a Diploma in Business Management, the company said in the statement.

Prior to joining Ujjivan, Barnwal worked with SMC Capitals Limited as Associate Vice President and Company Secretary.

In April this year, Ujivan Financial Services shareholders had rejected a special resolution to appoint founder Samit Ghosh as managing director and CEO.

Close

Also, shareholders didn't approve the special resolution to re-appoint Abhijit Sen as an independent director.

Both resolutions received 70 percent of the valid votes in favour. However, these being special resolutions in nature, required a minimum of 75 percent of the valid votes polled in favour of the resolution or a minimum of three times of the votes polled against the resolution.

Shareholders had passed the appointment of Sunil Vinayak Patel and Rajesh Kumar Jogi as independent directors with the requisite majority through ordinary resolutions.

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Ujjivan
first published: Sep 9, 2021 04:07 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.