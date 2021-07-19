UIDAI cautions Aadhaar card holders against fraudsters; advises lock/unlock facility

The authority tweeted information about the feature on its official handle, stating that the feature "prevent any possible misuse" of your Aadhaar biometrics (File Image)

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has warned Aadhaar card holders about the misuse of their 12-digit unique ID number and advised them to use the lock/unlock facility as protection against fraud.



— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 16, 2021

The authority tweeted information about the feature on its official handle, stating: "Lock your Aadhaar biometrics to prevent any possible misuse by anyone. To lock/unlock your Aadhaar, use mAadhaar App or click on the link . Please note that your VID is mandatory for this service."

Here is a step-by-step guide to lock/unlock your Aadhaar card number online:

- Visit the UIDAI link — https://resident.uidai.gov.in/aadhaar-lockunlock

- Select Lock/Unlock UID option

- Put 12-digit Aadhaar card number

- Fill your full name

- Enter PIN Code of your address

- Enter Security Code given

- Click at 'Send OTP' option

- OTP will be sent on your registered mobile number

- Click at 'Enter TOTP'

- After OTP-based login, you will get an option to lock/unlock UID, whichever you have chosen at the beginning.

To protect yourself from any kind of fraudulent activities through Aadhaar, use this step-by-step guide to access the lock/unlock feature for your Aadhaar card.