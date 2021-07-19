MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

UIDAI cautions Aadhaar card holders against fraudsters; advises lock/unlock facility

The UIDAI advised Aadhaar card users to use lock/unlock facility to stay safe from any kind of misuse or fraud

Moneycontrol News
July 19, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST
The authority tweeted information about the feature on its official handle, stating that the feature

The authority tweeted information about the feature on its official handle, stating that the feature "prevent any possible misuse" of your Aadhaar biometrics (File Image)


The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has warned Aadhaar card holders about the misuse of their 12-digit unique ID number and advised them to use the lock/unlock facility as protection against fraud.

The authority tweeted information about the feature on its official handle, stating: "Lock your Aadhaar biometrics to prevent any possible misuse by anyone. To lock/unlock your Aadhaar, use mAadhaar App or click on the link. Please note that your VID is mandatory for this service."

Here is a step-by-step guide to lock/unlock your Aadhaar card number online:

- Visit the UIDAI link — https://resident.uidai.gov.in/aadhaar-lockunlock

- Select Lock/Unlock UID option

- Put 12-digit Aadhaar card number

Close

Related stories

- Fill your full name

- Enter PIN Code of your address

- Enter Security Code given

- Click at 'Send OTP' option

- OTP will be sent on your registered mobile number

- Click at 'Enter TOTP'

- After OTP-based login, you will get an option to lock/unlock UID, whichever you have chosen at the beginning.

To protect yourself from any kind of fraudulent activities through Aadhaar, use this step-by-step guide to access the lock/unlock feature for your Aadhaar card.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Aadhaar Card #Current Affairs #India #personal finance #UIDAI
first published: Jul 19, 2021 11:02 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.