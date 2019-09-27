Uber unveils host of safety features including pin-based ride verification

In a bid to make travelling safer and more convenient for its customers, ride-sharing app Uber Technologies introduced a number new features from cab verification to a pass system called Uber Pass.

Just like Ola's pin verification, Uber is testing out a system to verify their vehicle number using a four-digit pin code, reports Mint.

However, it seems the company is also testing out a new wireless feature that verifies the right cab using ultrasound waves. At an event in San Francisco on September 27, a company official said, "This is a technology we are working on and will be testing it in markets in a few months."

At the event, Uber also announced other safety features such as 'on-trip reporting' for making complaints while the trip is in progress and real-time identity check for drivers using selfies.

Apart from this, Uber has also announced Uber Pass for frequent customers. With Uber Pass, users gets various perks from ride price protection to zero delivery fee on Uber Eats. Customers of Uber Eats can also avail of an Eats Pass that provides various discounts on frequent orders.