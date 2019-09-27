App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uber unveils host of safety features including pin-based ride verification

The company is also testing out a new wireless feature that verifies the right cab using ultrasound waves

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to make travelling safer and more convenient for its customers, ride-sharing app Uber Technologies introduced a number new features from cab verification to a pass system called Uber Pass.

Just like Ola's pin verification, Uber is testing out a system to verify their vehicle number using a four-digit pin code, reports Mint.

However, it seems the company is also testing out a new wireless feature that verifies the right cab using ultrasound waves. At an event in San Francisco on September 27, a company official said, "This is a technology we are working on and will be testing it in markets in a few months."

Close

At the event, Uber also announced other safety features such as 'on-trip reporting' for making complaints while the trip is in progress and real-time identity check for drivers using selfies.

Apart from this, Uber has also announced Uber Pass for frequent customers. With Uber Pass, users gets various perks from ride price protection to zero delivery fee on Uber Eats. Customers of Uber Eats can also avail of an Eats Pass that provides various discounts on frequent orders.

All of these features will be introduced in a short while by Uber, but whether any or all of them will come to the Indian market hasn't been made clear yet.

First Published on Sep 27, 2019 12:26 pm

