Uber introduces real-time background checks on US drivers

Uber is collaborating with two companies Appriss and Checkr to continuously monitor driver background checks. The move is expected to increase rider safety and, according to a report by Axios, about 25 drivers in the US have already been fired in the two weeks the project has been in place.

Both companies handle two sides of the project’s functioning separately. Appriss keeps a check of safety records and, if a driver gets charged with an offence, will forward that information to Uber, which can then decide the driver’s future with the company.

Checkr, on the other hand, handles checking the backgrounds of all drivers employed by Uber. It checks for sex offenders, the degree of conviction, wanted status, state records, etc.

A drawback to this project is that Uber has scores of drivers and their background information is rapidly edited and updated. So, if a driver has been charged and fired for a crime, then eventually pardoned, he can again apply to drive for Uber.

Currently, the company does not prosecute drivers who have been convicted of nonviolent crimes and this project does not specify its stance on minor or domestic offences.

However, the project is a step forward for Uber as the company constantly finds itself in difficult situations whenever rider safety, especially that of women, is concerned. An investigation on the company by CNN found that, in 2017, approximately 103 drivers were accused of assault, as well as sexual assault.