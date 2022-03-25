English
    Twitter flooded with grievance posts as ICICI net banking customers face glitch

    Pushpita Dey
    March 25, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST

    Many customers have complained about glitches while availing online banking service of ICICI Bank on March 25. Some have complained of glitches faced while doing transactions or accessing other banking facilities via internet banking.

    Even in September 2021, there was downtime on the ICICI Bank website for a couple of hours.

    While customers of ICICI Bank complained about server errors they faced online while accessing banking services, Twitter was flooded with complaints regarding the outage of the online services of ICICI Direct.

    ICICI Direct later tweeted that the website was down and assured that the glitches will be fixed at the earliest.

    After facing technical errors on these platforms of ICICI, one of the customers tweeted, “Hope @RBI and @SEBI_India stop them from onboarding new customers, till they are able to comply and rectify their IT infra. RBI did that with HDFC Bank, why not with @ICICIBank”
    Pushpita Dey
    Tags: #ICICI Bank
    first published: Mar 25, 2022 03:27 pm
