Twitter adds Paytm as one of payment gateway for Tips transaction

Paytm

Social media platform Twitter has added Paytm Payments Services as one of the payment gateway for carrying out Tips transactions, a joint statement said on Wednesday. Twitter has started Tips feature that enables users to support their content creators or small business owners on Twitter by using any Paytm payment instrument like Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid (buy-now-pay-later), debit and credit cards, and netbanking.

The platform already has cryptocurrency and Razorpay gateway to facilitate transactions. Back in May 2021, Twitter started experimenting with the Tips feature with a small test group of some influential and diverse voices on the service, including journalists and creators.

Since November last year, Tips has been made available to all individuals above 18 years of age on iOS and Android in India to monetise on Twitter and enables people on the service to send and receive funds as a token of appreciation. "In India, millions of people already use Paytm for their everyday payments and we are excited to partner with Twitter to enable payments for Tips. This will support the creator community with monetisation capabilities," Paytm Payments Services CEO Praveen Sharma said.