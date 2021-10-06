MARKET NEWS

Traders phone up gambling helplines as game-like broker apps spread

The US market regulator is examining whether the so-called gamification of trading assists or undermines small investors 

Financial Times
©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Oct 6, 2021 / 01:27 PM IST
All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
Madison Darbyshire in New York Helplines of gambling addiction recovery groups have been ringing with a new kind of caller: day traders. The rise of mobile brokerage applications outfitted with prompts, animations, rewards and digital flourishes have brought the feel of investing platforms closer to online sports betting and gambling. “The user experience is converging and the line between gambling and investing, which was already pretty fluid, has almost been completely erased,” said Keith Whyte, executive director of the National Council on...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers