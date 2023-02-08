English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessTrade

    India-Pakistan trade stood at $1.35 billion during April-Dec 2022

    Similarly, the country's trade with China has aggregated at about USD 87 billion during the nine-month period of this fiscal, according to the data provided by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

    PTI
    February 08, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST
    The value of imports last year climbed 16.3% from 2021 to nearly $4 trillion, while exports of goods and services rose 17.7% to $3 trillion. (Representative image: Reuters)

    The value of imports last year climbed 16.3% from 2021 to nearly $4 trillion, while exports of goods and services rose 17.7% to $3 trillion. (Representative image: Reuters)

    The bilateral trade between India and Pakistan has increased to USD 1.35 billion during April-December 2022 as against USD 516.36 million in the whole 2021-22, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

    Similarly, the country's trade with China has aggregated at about USD 87 billion during the nine-month period of this fiscal, according to the data provided by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

    In 2019, Pakistan suspended bilateral trade with India after New Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

    The trade with Pakistan stood at USD 329.26 million in 2020-21 and USD 830.58 million in 2019-20, the data showed.