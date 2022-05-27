Torrent Pharma acquires four brands from Dr Reddy’s Lab

Torrent Pharma (Representative image)

Ahmedabad-based Torrent Pharmaceuticals announced on May 27 that it has entered into an agreement with Dr Reddy's Laboratories to acquire four of its brands - 'Styptovit-E', 'Finast', 'Finast-T', and 'Dynapress'.

Styptovit-E, a gynaecology product with an estimated market size of around Rs. 500 crore, will further strengthen Torrent’s presence in the therapy, according to a regulatory filing by the pharma major to the stock exchanhges.

The acquisition of "Finast", "Finast-T", and "Dynapress", which are used in the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), will aid in Torrent's presence in the Urology therapy.

According to the terms of the definitive agreement, Torrent Pharma will take over the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of these brands in India. The complete integration and transition of the brands are expected to be completed by June 2022.

Torrent Pharma, with annual revenue of more than Rs. 8,500 crores, is the flagship Company of the Torrent Group, with group revenue of more than Rs. 20,000 crores. It is ranked 8th in the Indian pharmaceuticals market.

At 10:20 am, shares of Torrent Pharma were trading 0.86 per cent higher at Rs 2,925.95 apiece on the BSE.





