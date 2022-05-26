Torrent Pharma Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,131.00 crore, up 10.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,131.00 crore in March 2022 up 10.02% from Rs. 1,937.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 118.00 crore in March 2022 down 136.42% from Rs. 324.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 617.00 crore in March 2022 down 0.64% from Rs. 621.00 crore in March 2021.

Torrent Pharma shares closed at 2,634.80 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.90% returns over the last 6 months and -3.26% over the last 12 months.