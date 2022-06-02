English
    Last Updated : June 02, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFTs and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on Bitcoin, NFT, and DeFi to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Bitcoin and Ethereum fall sharply

      Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on June 2 as the global crypto market cap dropped 5.78 percent to $1.24 trillion over the last day. Total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 12.10 percent to $97.43 billion. Total volume in DeFi stood at $7.68 billion, 7.88 percent of the total crypto market 24 hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $83.73 billion, which is 85.94 percent of the total crypto market 24 hour volume. Read full here

    • Big Story

      Why crypto gaming is deeply exploitative


      As of October 2021, “crypto gaming” accounted for more than half of the blockchain activity over that quarter. At the same time, a treasury inquiry has led to consumer groups calling for regulation in the crypto market. Crypto evangelists say blockchains are the future of gaming, and crypto gaming is ushering in “Web3” – the so-called next iteration of the internet built on blockchain technology. How true are these promises? Read details here

    • NFT Buzz

      Hong Kong Classic movie-themed NFT collection to launch in June


      The NFT collection titled "Cryptyques" based on the classic Hong Kong movies, will be released in June. Local start-up Beam+ Lab and Hong Kong-based Mei Ah Entertainment Group have come together to launch this exclusive NFT collection series based on classic Hong Kong films. Read full story

    • DeFi News

      JPMorgan CEO sees DeFi and blockchain as real tech

      The chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase Jamie Dimon elucidated the importance of decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain in his annual letter to the shareholders, published on May 23. Read more here

    tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #DeFi #MC essentials #NFT

