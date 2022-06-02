Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFTs and more

Big Story

Why crypto gaming is deeply exploitative



As of October 2021, “crypto gaming” accounted for more than half of the blockchain activity over that quarter. At the same time, a treasury inquiry has led to consumer groups calling for regulation in the crypto market. Crypto evangelists say blockchains are the future of gaming, and crypto gaming is ushering in “Web3” – the so-called next iteration of the internet built on blockchain technology. How true are these promises? Read details here

