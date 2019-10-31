Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Inflation is a monetary phenomenon that is inseparable from the currency of a country. When kept in check, it is beneficial to the economy, but when it goes out of control, it can put the health of the economy under jeopardy. India which has an inflation rate of 3.5 percent, doesn't feature in the top-50 list. Here are the top 10 countries that had the highest inflation rate in 2018 when compared to the previous year. The list has been compiled by Statista. (Image: Reuters)