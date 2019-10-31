App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 07:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

When inflation in a country goes out of control, it can jeopardise the overall health of the economy. Here are 10 countries that had the highest inflation rate in 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Inflation is a phenomenon that is inseparable from the currency of any country. When kept in check,it is even beneficial to the economy. But when it goes out of control, it can put the health of the economy under jeopardy. Here are the top 10 countries with the highest inflation rate in 2018 when compared to the previous year, as compiled by Statista.
1/11

Inflation is a monetary phenomenon that is inseparable from the currency of a country. When kept in check, it is beneficial to the economy, but when it goes out of control, it can put the health of the economy under jeopardy. India which has an inflation rate of 3.5 percent, doesn't feature in the top-50 list. Here are the top 10 countries that had the highest inflation rate in 2018 when compared to the previous year. The list has been compiled by Statista. (Image: Reuters)

10) Egypt, rate of inflation: 20.83 percent (Image: Reuters)
2/11

No 10 | Egypt, rate of inflation: 20.83 percent (Image: Reuters)

9) Libya, rate of inflation: 23.09 percent (Image: Reuters)
3/11

No 9 | Libya, rate of inflation: 23.09 percent (Image: Reuters)

8) Liberia, rate of inflation: 23.43 percent (Image: Reuters)
4/11

No 8 | Liberia, rate of inflation: 23.43 percent (Image: Reuters)

7) Democratic Republic of Congo, rate of inflation: 29.30 percent (Image: Reuters)
5/11

No 7 | Democratic Republic of Congo, rate of inflation: 29.30 percent (Image: Reuters)

6) Republic of Iran, rate of inflation: 31.17 percent (Image: Reuters)
6/11

No 6 | Republic of Iran, rate of inflation: 31.17 percent (Image: Reuters)

Argentina, rate of inflation: 34.28 percent (Image: Reuters)
7/11

No 5 | Argentina, rate of inflation: 34.28 percent (Image: Reuters)

Yemen, rate of inflation: 41.77 percent (Image: Reuters)
8/11

No 4 | Yemen, rate of inflation: 41.77 percent (Image: Reuters)

3) Sudan, rate of inflation: 63.29 percent (Image: Reuters)
9/11

No 3 | Sudan, rate of inflation: 63.29 percent (Image: Reuters)

2) South Sudan, rate of inflation: 83.49 percent (Image: Reuters)
10/11

No 2 | South Sudan, rate of inflation: 83.49 percent (Image: Reuters)

1) Venezuela, rate of inflation: 929789.5 percent. The Latin American country is facing hyperinflation due to a range of factors. Hyperinflation occurs when the monthly inflation rate exceeds 50%/mo. for 30 consecutive days (Image: Reuters)
11/11

No 1 | Venezuela, rate of inflation: 929789.5 percent. The Latin American country is facing hyperinflation due to a range of factors. Hyperinflation occurs when the monthly inflation rate exceeds 50 percent per month for 30 consecutive days. According to a latest report, residents have to pay 5 million Bolivars for just 5 tomatoes. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 07:55 am

tags #Business #Economy #Slideshow #world

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.