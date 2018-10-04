Tim Cook debunks data myth, says don't believe tech cos that seek user data

Apple CEO Tim Cook debunks the data myth that collection of more customer information by technology companies helps them create superior products. Cook, in an exclusive interview with Vice News Tonight, said tech companies who seek customer data claiming to provide better service are a 'bunch of bunk'.

"The narrative that some companies will try to get you to believe is: 'I've got to take all of your data to make my service better. Well, don't believe them," Cook said. "Whoever's telling you that, it's a bunch of bunk," he added.

Even though Cook did not name any tech companies, he seemed to point at the likes of advertising giants such as Facebook and Google, who rely on data sharing with third parties.

The Apple CEO said the privacy issue is bigger than Apple. "I see privacy as central to liberty," Cook said, adding that the company is not in the business of building a detailed profile of users.

"The way we go into product design, we challenge ourselves to collect as little as possible. And when we have it, we challenge ourselves to encrypt it in the end," Cook said.

On October 3, the $1 trillion company enforced a new privacy policy that requires all apps to communicate how a user's personal data will be used. With this, Apple further upped its ante against other tech companies on privacy.

Hinting at data breach instances at Facebook, Cook said the kind of data breach would not happen at Apple because the personal data it collects stays locked on iPhones, where even Apple cannot access it.

Facebook said on September 28 that hackers had stolen login codes that allowed them to access nearly 50 million Facebook accounts, its worst-ever security breach given the unprecedented level of potential access. Earlier, the social networking site hit the making headlines for the Cambridge Analytica scandal and potential implications during the 2016 US election.

Responding to an argument that Apple's more conservative approach is damaging to the development of core products like Siri, Cook reiterated that the company 'collects as little data as possible' as they consider privacy 'one of the most important issues of the 21st century'.