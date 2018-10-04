App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tim Cook debunks data myth, says don't believe tech cos that seek user data

Hinting at data breach instances at Facebook, Cook said the kind of data breach would not happen at Apple because the personal data it collects stays locked on iPhones, where even Apple cannot access it

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple CEO Tim Cook debunks the data myth that collection of more customer information by technology companies helps them create superior products. Cook, in an exclusive interview with Vice News Tonight, said tech companies who seek customer data claiming to provide better service are a 'bunch of bunk'.

"The narrative that some companies will try to get you to believe is: 'I've got to take all of your data to make my service better. Well, don't believe them," Cook said. "Whoever's telling you that, it's a bunch of bunk," he added.

Even though Cook did not name any tech companies, he seemed to point at the likes of advertising giants such as Facebook and Google, who rely on data sharing with third parties.

The Apple CEO said the privacy issue is bigger than Apple. "I see privacy as central to liberty," Cook said, adding that the company is not in the business of building a detailed profile of users.

related news

"The way we go into product design, we challenge ourselves to collect as little as possible. And when we have it, we challenge ourselves to encrypt it in the end," Cook said.

On October 3, the $1 trillion company enforced a new privacy policy that requires all apps to communicate how a user's personal data will be used. With this, Apple further upped its ante against other tech companies on privacy.

Hinting at data breach instances at Facebook, Cook said the kind of data breach would not happen at Apple because the personal data it collects stays locked on iPhones, where even Apple cannot access it.

Facebook said on September 28 that hackers had stolen login codes that allowed them to access nearly 50 million Facebook accounts, its worst-ever security breach given the unprecedented level of potential access. Earlier, the social networking site hit the making headlines for the Cambridge Analytica scandal and potential implications during the 2016 US election.

Responding to an argument that Apple's more conservative approach is damaging to the development of core products like Siri, Cook reiterated that the company 'collects as little data as possible' as they consider privacy 'one of the most important issues of the 21st century'.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 09:40 am

tags #Apple #Apple CEO Tim Cook #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #Facebook #Google #Privacy #World News

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Forbes India Rich List 2018: Mukesh Ambani wealthiest, Azim Premji a distant second

Forbes India Rich List 2018: Mukesh Ambani wealthiest, Azim Premji a distant second

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.