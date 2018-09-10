Tiger Shroff, Mojostar launch active wear brand PROWL

Tiger Shroff has joined the bandwagon of celebrities launching their lifestyle brand. The Bollywood actor on September 10 launched his own active clothing and accessories brand PROWL, in partnership with Mojostar.

At an event held in Mumbai, he showcased PROWL’s range of active-wear products, designed specifically for ‘Read To Move Generation.’

Founded in July 2017, Mojostar is a joint venture between celebrity management firm Kwan Entertainment and marketing firm Dream Theatre. The products are designed, produced and sourced in-house, with 60 percent of manufacturing taking place in China and 40 percent in India.

PROWL’s launch comes at a time when the activewear segment is witnessing a higher level of activity with multiple brands launching and expanding their collections Last year, companies such as Arvind Lifestyle Brands, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Monte Carlo, Indian Terrain and Numero Uno entered the activewear segment.

Bollywood celebrities are famous for their fashion sense, and fans want to copy their styling sense and wear clothes and footwear like them. This has prompted them to launch their brands.

Shroff is not the first celebrity to launch an activewear. In 2016, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor had also launched an athleisure wear brand Skult, targeting young men.

While actor Anushka Sharma tied up with Suditi Industries to launch her brand Nush, cricketer Virat Kohli launched his brand One8 in collaboration with German sportswear brand Puma. The well-known clothing line among all is Salman Khan’s clothing line ‘Being Human’

The PROWL range is exclusively available for purchase at the brand website and on Amazon Fashion. Its wide range of offerings includes T-shirts, tanks, shorts, sweatshirts, joggers, track-pants and compression wear starting at Rs 999.

PROWL will target young consumers between 18 and 25 years of age and will offer activewear clothing for now, and will move on to accessories such as footwear, gym bags and fitness accessories later in the year.

BOLLYWOOD CELEBRITIES AND THEIR ONLINE BRAND

Hrithik Roshan Brand – HRX

Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment started HRX brand in 2012 that is licensed to online shopping portal Myntra.com in 2013.

Products – Shoes, Joggers, Jeans, Bags, and Sneakers for both men and woman

Shahid Kapoor – Skult

Skult means a mixture of Shahid and Cult, it is India’s first athleisure fashion brand. Skult is launched by Shahid Kapoor, in association with Aditya Birla Group on October 18, 2016, with online shopping site www. Abof.com.

Products – T-shirts, Bags, Shoes, Joggers, Sweaters, and Shirts

Deepika Padukone – All About You

Deepika Padukone launched her private brand “All About You”, products are designed by Myntra’s in-house design team in collaboration with French design agency Carlin.

Products – Tops, Kurta, Jeans, Skirt, Jackets

Sonam Kapoor – Rheson

Kapoor sisters Rhea and Sonam launched their clothing range in collaboration with Shoppers Stop. The wide range of Rheson carries both casual and quirky day wear and a mix of western and indo-western evening wear. This brand is not limited to only clothing, includes accessories like bags at affordable prices bridging the gap between 80s, 90s style and modern day by creating super designer clothes comfortable for all.

Products – Kurta, Dresses, Shirts, Saree, Bodysuits, and jackets

Salman Khan – Being Human

Being Human is a non- profit organisation launched by Salman Khan in partnership with Mandhana Industries. Being Human stores were first launched in France and now it has its selling point in Europe and Asia. Being Human Clothing has over 300 retail and 7 online selling points worldwide including 120 retail and 4 online selling points in India

Products – Shirts, Tops, Hoodies, Joggers, T-shirts