    Three more Vande Bharat trains for south India soon

    PTI
    January 23, 2023 / 07:09 PM IST
    Representative Image: Vande Bharat Express, India's first semi-high speed train

    The railways is likely to introduce three more Vande Bharat trains in south India, officials said Monday.

    The routes being considered for the new services are from Kacheguda in Telangana to Bengaluru in Karnataka and from Secunderabad in Telangana to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and Pune in Maharashtra.

    The assembly polls in Karnataka and Telangana are likely to be held later this year, while Andhra Pradesh is likely to see assembly polls in 2024.

    The BJP, under its Mission South, has been focussing on its performance in southern states in the next parliamentary elections in 2024.