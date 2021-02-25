Tesla temporarily halts production at its Model 3 production line in Fremont

Source: Reuters

Electric carmaker Tesla told its employees that it would temporarily halt production at its car assembly plant in California, according to a person familiar with the matter.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the workers on a Model 3 production line in Fremont were told their line would be down from February 22 until March 7, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Workes who would be impacted by this halt would be paid for February 22 and 23 and not for February 28, March 1, 2 and 3. These workers were also advised to take the time for vacations if they could, the report said.

Representatives did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Achieving maximum deliveries is crucial for the electronic carmaker, as its Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has set an ambitious goal of selling 20 million cars a year by 2030. It had also reduced the price of its cheaper variants of the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y sports utility vehicle (SUV).