Tesla Model 3 explodes in Shanghai after battery damage: Report

No injuries occurred due to the spontaneous combustion of the Tesla Model 3, according to a media report.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2021 / 11:57 AM IST
Source: Reuters

A Tesla Model 3 exploded in an underground residential garage in Shanghai, due to impact to the underside of the car.

No injuries occurred due to the fire, CNBC reported citing Chinese media.

The battery of the car was damaged in the impact, the report said citing a statement made by the automaker's China office.

Tesla had not yet responded to a request for comment by CNBC.

It was not yet clear whether the affected vehicle was imported or locally manufactured.

Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) said it did not make the battery for the vehicle in question.

The electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer recently set up its first corporate office in India in Bengaluru.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
TAGS: #Auto #Tesla
first published: Jan 21, 2021 11:57 am

