business Stock Market Live: Dr Reddy’s, PVR, Nelco & IT shares in focus | All eyes on Jackson Hole symposium European markets were choppy yesterday as investors awaited the start of the US Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole economic symposium. Stoxx 600 was up 0.4% by afternoon trade, having given back gains of more than 0.7% earlier in the day. Stocks in the spotlight today – Dr Reddy’s, PVR and Nelco. Does the fall make a case for a closer look at tech companies - we discuss this on the show today