business Stock Market Live: CarTrade Lock-In Ends; Should You Hitch A Ride? | Markets with Santo & CJ Perennially pessimistic on new-age technology companies, Santo has now turned a bull on CarTrade. Watch Santo & CJ discuss their reasons on why CarTrade Tech could be a good bet in the market and share their thoughts on RBL Bank, Devyani International and Honeywell Automation.