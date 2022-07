business Share Market Live: HUL Q1 Results Should Make You Reconsider FMCG Stocks | Markets With Santo & CJ HUL Q1 results trounced expectations of analysts on most key parameters, defying concerns that the sector as a whole will be hit by a double whammy of rising input costs and weak demand in an inflationary environment. Watch Santo and CJ argue whether HUL has just made FMCG stocks in general an attractive bet again for investors chasing returns at reasonable valuations. Plus the duo lock horns on Ambuja Cements, RIL, ICICI Lombard and Control Print.