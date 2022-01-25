business Market sell-off with Gurmeet: Buying select stocks amid volatility, betting on tech, API and more Sell-off in global markets, weak Q3 results and pre-budget nervousness triggered heavy sell-off in domestic bourses as risk sentiment took a blow ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting. As investors remain jittery, we caught up with Gurmeet Chadha for his insights and learnings from the market mayhem, to help retail investors navigate the wild market