you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2019 06:39 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Tech Mahindra retains 8-10% enterprise growth guidance for next year

As of now, there has been no impact on demand or growth for 2019 in terms of customers budgets and the various initiatives they are perceiving in digital," said Tech Mahindra CFO Manoj Bhat.

CNBC TV18
The IT and digital transformation industry is witnessing exponential growth with companies betting big on the 5G opportunity in India.

To know more about Tech Mahindra's investment plans and outlook in terms of new technologies, CNBC-TV18 spoke with its CFO, Manoj Bhat.

"The focus will be on digital transformation initiatives that are closer to the customers," Bhat said.

"Moreover, as of now, there has been no impact on demand or growth for 2019 in terms of customers budgets and the various initiatives they are perceiving in digital," he said.

"So, the company maintains the guidance of mid-single-digit growth in communications and 8-10 percent in the enterprise for next year," said Bhat, adding it is based on current visibility.

With regards to 5G, he said, "It is going to be a huge opportunity for the industry across enterprise verticals. Customers are modernising IT to be ready for 5G and network virtualisation," he said, adding the company has won a couple of deals for IT modernisation in the last couple of quarters.

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Jan 4, 2019 05:26 pm

tags #Business #Tech Mahindra #video

