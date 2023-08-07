Tech Mahindra appoints former Infosys and CitiusTech executive Atul Soneja as COO

Atul Soneja, Chief Operating Officer, Tech Mahindra

IT services firm Tech Mahindra on August 7 announced the appointment of Atul Soneja as the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO). Soneja, a former senior executive at CitiusTech and Infosys joined the company after another former Infosys president Mohit Joshi joined as CEO and MD designate.

In his previous tenure as CitiusTech's COO, Soneja was responsible for managing the overall delivery, service lines and operations of the company. He comes with over 28 years of experience as a technology executive.

Prior to CitiusTech, Soneja held several leadership roles in Infosys and its subsidiaries, including managing multi-billion service lines across multiple industry segments like financial services, retail and manufacturing, to heading the AI and automation platform business of Edgeverve, a subsidiary of Infosys.

CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “On behalf of the Board and the entire team, I am happy to welcome Atul Soneja to Tech Mahindra. His rich experience and vast knowledge of the industry, combined with his relentless dedication to automation, make him an ideal candidate to lead our operations."

"We are confident that Atul’s expertise will help us drive growth and enhance our capability to deliver innovative solutions,” he added.

Gurnani is set to retire from his role on December 19 and Joshi will take over as the new CEO. Joshi, an Infosys veteran with over 22 years of experience, comes with leadership experience in the BFSI and healthcare space along with winning large deals for the company.

Speaking of Soneja's appointment, Joshi said, “We are happy to welcome Atul Soneja as our COO. He complements our high-performance culture, and his execution-focused approach, firm belief in extreme ownership and zeal to build a collaborative culture make him the perfect choice to lead our operations. With him on board, we look forward to driving scale and growth globally.”

“I am thrilled to join the leadership team of Tech Mahindra. I believe it is a business with an extraordinary global mark, a strong brand portfolio, a highly skilled team, and an unparallel reputation as a leader in technology. My vision is to continue the momentum that Tech Mahindra has by leveraging next-gen technologies,” Soneja said.

Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra reported a washout Q1FY24 performance with net profit declining by over 38 percent QoQ and revenue dropping by 4.1 percent QoQ. The company's EBIT margins stood at 6.8 percent, falling by 440 bps QoQ.