    Tata Nexon EV bursts into fireball in Mumbai, shows a social media video

    Tata Motors said, ''A detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of the recent isolated thermal incident that is doing the rounds on social media."

    Moneycontrol News
    June 23, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST
    Screengrab from Twitter video (Kamal Joshi/Twitter)

    Screengrab from Twitter video (Kamal Joshi/Twitter)

     
     
    Tata Nexon EV caught fire in Mumbai today as seen in a video on social media that showed police keeping onlookers at bay and authorities hosing down the flames.

    This is the first incident after more than 30,000 EVs have cumulatively covered over one million kilometres across the country in nearly four years, according to the firm.

    Tata Motors recently launched a revamped Nexon EV with a larger battery pack and better range. The company claims the recently launched Nexon EV Max has a charging time of 56 minutes from 0-80 percent via a 50kW DC fast charger.
    Tags: #electric vehicles (EV) #EV fire #Nexon EV #Tata Motors #Tata Nexon EV
    first published: Jun 23, 2022 12:47 pm
