Tata CLiQ Luxury to add 150-plus brands to its portfolio in six months

Tata CLiQ Luxury, that has close to 100 brands already, is looking to add 150-odd more brands to its portfolio in the next six months.

A premium and luxury fashion and lifestyle destination, Tata CLiQ Luxury offers curated brands such as Hugo Boss, Armani, Coach, Furla, Tumi, Dune London, Edox, Seiko, Sevenfriday and Michael Kors, among others. Its unique Phygital aspect helps in offering customers the convenience of quicker delivery (by shipping from the store), easy pick-up, exchange, and returns, across Indian cities and towns.

To start with, CLiQ will exclusively launch Diesel denim and apparel on the site and while they are looking to get a host of brands from across the globe to the platform, they are also concentrating on Indian luxury brands.

“While we are negotiating with brands from across the world like the Middle East and Europe to get new labels to the country we are equally upbeat about getting our indigenous luxury offerings on board. Pahadi Local, Ras, and Ananda are an example of brands we promote and sell in the beauty segment on our platform,” said Vikas Purohit, CEO, Tata CLiQ and Tata CLiQ Luxury.

Among the new categories, CLiQ is adding devoted sections for accessories and lifestyle. Accessories including stationary brands like Mont Blanc and William Penn while lifestyle products such as high-end golf kits and biking gears would be stocked.

Targeting connoisseurs of luxury, CLiQ works on a model where products are sourced directly from the brand stores. “We concentrate on our packaging and give the customers the confidence of authenticity and width of range availability. We would have customers for brands that have multiple outlets in the country only because of the real-time experience we offer them with the backing of a trusted brand like Tata."

"For instance, in the last three months, a customer has come back thrice to us to buy Brooks Brothers which is readily available in Mumbai and Delhi because for a customer who is confident about his size and has knowledge about the collection it doesn't make a difference if the purchase is online or from the store. The former however offers convenience and saves one the pain of travel,” said Purohit.

While the average purchase size on CLiQ is close to Rs 10,500 the highest single buy on the site every day is close to Rs 1 lakh.