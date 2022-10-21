English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Tamilnad Mercantile Bank says RBI lifted restrictions on branch opening

    The lender faced restrictions on opening new branches for failing to raise its subscribed capital to at least half of its authorised share capital line with requirements.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 21, 2022 / 09:56 PM IST

    Tamilnad Mercantile Bank on October 21 said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted the restriction on branch opening with immediate effect.

    This comes in the backdrop of the bank's shares getting listed in the Indian Stock Exchanges on September 15, 2022, TMB said in a communique to exchanges.

    TMB faced restrictions on opening new branches for failing to raise its subscribed capital to at least half of its authorised share capital line with requirements.

    Talking to Moneycontrol in September this year, bank's  Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer K.V. Rama Moorthy had said that the RBI advised the bank to get  listed and then approach them for opening new branches.

    TMB has a branch network of over 500 branches in both rural and urban areas, with a majority located in southern states.

    Close

    According to the bank’s FY22 annual report, as of March-end, TMB’s total advances stood at Rs 33,491.54 crore, up 8 percent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y).

    Some 87% of the lender’s total advances were in the retail, agriculture and micro, small and medium enterprises segments (RAM), the MD said without giving any guidance on credit growth.

    Total deposits of TMB Bank, as of March 31, stood at Rs 44,933.1 crore, up 9.7 percent YoY.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #RBI #tamilnad mercantile bank. tamilnad mercantile bank restrictions lifted
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.