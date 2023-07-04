English
    Swiggy introduces 'WhatToEat' feature offering customised food choices to users

    PTI
    July 04, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST
    Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday said it has introduced an industry-first 'WhatToEat' feature aiming to simplify the selection process by offering personalised recommendations tailored to users' current moods, location, order history, the time of the day and other preferences.

    Users can now indicate what they are craving by selecting from a range of mood bubbles on the app, Swiggy stated.

    The feature will inform users of the rationale behind each recommendation, whether it's based on their order history, local trends, or popularity among other Swiggy users.

    To streamline the decision-making process, WhatToEat presents users with ten personalised recommendations for each order, cutting through the overwhelming number of choices, the food delivery platform stated.

