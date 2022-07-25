Swiggy delivery workers stage protest in Bengaluru over rate changes, long-distance deliveries

Representative image.

Swiggy delivery executives have been protesting in pockets of Bengaluru against the company’s recent changes in per kilometre rates, a change in incentives, long-distance deliveries out of their zone and a reduction in surge pay.

Delivery executives logged off in various Bengaluru locations between July 21 and July 25.

“The change in the rate card is unilateral. They are not bothered about what the workers feel. They don’t have a conversation with them regarding this change. Workers are working, but their grievances are not at all addressed promptly,” says United Food Delivery Partners' Union (UFDPU) president Vinay Sarathy.

He added that the protest was spontaneous by delivery workers, and was supported by the union.

He said the pay per kilometre has been reduced from Rs 7 to Rs 5, and delivery executives are also sent for long-distance deliveries, and they bear the cost of return. “It’s a huge burden,” Sarathy says.

Areas where protests have been held include Yeshwantpur, New BEL Road, Indiranagar, Kammanhalli and Ramamurthy Nagar.

Demands of workers include a base pay of Rs 35 for every order, waiting time benefits and for delivering on time. They have also said that the cost per kilometre must be raised, and for orders over 8 km, Rs 12/km be paid including the first and last mile.

They have also said that petrol allowances must be increased, and delivery workers must be informed before penalties are introduced and IDs are blocked.

Dathathreya Raju BM, a businessman who started the Delivery Boys Welfare Association, said, “It’s the same thing every time. They come and try to solve 1-2 issues. They change things up in a few months, and again the issues crop up. We need permanent regulations on this, which only the government can do.”

Both Sarathy and Dathathreya said that gig workers must be made employees, and must get benefits. Both also said they are in touch with the state labour department.

In a statement, Swiggy said that it is in touch with the delivery workers.

“Swiggy believes that delivery executives are at the core of its service. We have been in direct contact with a handful of striking delivery executives in a few pockets of Bangalore to assuage their concerns. These zones remained fully operational during this period. We continually evaluate our payout and incentive structure for delivery executives in order to ensure their earnings are at par with industry standards,” Swiggy said.