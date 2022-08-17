English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Corporate crossings | Swiggy appoints Rohit Kapoor as CEO of its food delivery business

    Kapoor’s last stint was in hotel aggregator OYO as its chief marketing officer

    Deepsekhar Choudhury
    August 17, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST
    Rohit Kapoor.

    Rohit Kapoor.

    Hyperlocal e-commerce company Swiggy has appointed Rohit Kapoor as Chief Executive Officer, Food Marketplace. Kapoor’s last stint was in hotel aggregator OYO as its chief marketing officer.

    “We are excited to welcome Rohit to Swiggy. Our food marketplace has continued to evolve over the last few years and has the potential to grow further under focused leadership. Rohit’s work experiences bring a unique perspective to the role.” said Sriharsha Majety, co-founder and CEO of Swiggy.

    Corporate Crossings New Series Logo

    With over 20 years of industry experience, Kapoor has held various leadership positions in sales and finance roles in leading companies such as Max India Limited and Mckinsey & Company. 

    “Over the years, it's been a learning experience for me to watch Swiggy’s food business grow in size and popularity. This is a tremendous opportunity for me and I look forward to working with Harsha and the team,” said the newly appointed CEO of Swiggy’s food delivery business.

    Close

    Related stories

    Prior to joining Swiggy, he worked for close to four years in OYO, first as the CEO of the company’s India and Southeast Asia operations and subsequently as the global CMO. He is a postgraduate of the Indian School of Business and a Certified Chartered Financial Analyst.
    Deepsekhar Choudhury Deepsekhar covers tech and startups at Moneycontrol. Tweets at @deepsekharc
    Tags: #Corporate Crossings #Rohit Kapoor #Swiggy
    first published: Aug 17, 2022 06:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.