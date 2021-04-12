Sudarshan Chemicals Q4 PAT seen up 9.6% YoY to Rs. 37 cr: Sharekhan

Sudarshan Chemical Industries | Company reported profit at Rs 30.33 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 46.2 crore, revenue rose to Rs 428.9 crore from Rs 424.85 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Speciality Chemicals sector. The brokerage house expects Sudarshan Chemicals to report net profit at Rs. 37 crore up 9.6% year-on-year (down 9.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 9.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 494 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More