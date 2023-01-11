Subros — A play on PV recovery, EV adoption

Highlights Chip supply improves, leading to an increase in production by automakers Softening of raw material prices expected to boost operating margins Localisation efforts helping the company in cost optimisation Stock trading at attractive valuation With the easing of semiconductor chip supply and the softening of raw material prices, quite a few auto ancillary companies are benefitting. One such company is Subros (CMP: Rs 304; M Cap: Rs 1,980 crore), the manufacturer of auto air conditioning systems. The company is a leader in supplying air conditioners...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A sobering outlook for IT, but TCS can just sail through
Jan 10, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Budget boost to Indian firms, trade diplomacy tweak to improve India-US ties, India's steel demand grows, Xi Jinping plans to reset China’s economy, and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Doubting the Fed
Jan 7, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST
Why does the market mistrust the Fed? History has the answerRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers