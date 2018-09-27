App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 03:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Strom Motors gets angel funding to bolster leadership status

Strom Motors would also be utilising the funds to set up its assembly plant in Mumbai for Strom-R3 which has already received over 100 pre-orders from the Maharashtra region, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mumbai-based smart mobility start-up Strom Motors (E14 Technologies Pvt Ltd) Thursday said it has secured angel funding from Indian Angel Network (IAN).

The investment would help Strom Motors consolidate its leadership position in the technology-enabled mobility industry, setting up product sales, accelerate its geographical expansion and increase its consumer base across markets, a press release said here.

However, Strom Motors has not disclosed the financial details of the funding. IAN members Neeraj Garg, Sanjay Bhasin and Anirudh Agarwal would also be a strategic member on the board of Strom Motors, a press release from the company said here.

Founded in 2011 by Pratik Gupta (founder & CEO), Jean-Luc Abaziou (co-founder, strategy advisor) and Dr Gilmer Blankenship (co-founder, technical advisor), Strom Motors aims to redefine urban mobility and re-invent Indias personal transportation through its smart electric car.

Earlier this year, the company unveiled Strom-R3.

Strom-R3 is a fully air-conditioned, two-seater reverse trike with a compact design, premium interiors and a high-torque electric drive-train that has been designed to be a perfect vehicle for densely populated cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, the release said.

Strom Motors would also be utilising the funds to set up its assembly plant in Mumbai for Strom-R3 which has already received over 100 pre-orders from the Maharashtra region, it said.
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 03:35 pm

tags #Business #India #Strom Motors

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.