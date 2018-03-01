App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Feb 26, 2018 11:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Strides Shasun to launch Ranitidine tablets in US

Strides is already a key player in the US Ranitidine Rx market with 32 per cent market share through its approval for Ranitidine Tablets USP, 150 mg and 300 mg. The new launch will further strengthen company’s Ranitidine franchise, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Strides Shasun today announced that it will launch Ranitidine Tablets USP, 150 mg, used to treat peptic ulcers of the stomach and intestines, in the US markets.

Strides is already a key player in the US Ranitidine Rx market with 32 per cent market share through its approval for Ranitidine Tablets USP, 150 mg and 300 mg. The new launch will further strengthen company’s Ranitidine franchise, the company said in a statement.

The company said, "the US OTC market for Ranitidine Tablets, which is the generic form of the popular brand Zantac, is approximately USD 200 million." This is the first product approval from company’s 50:50 JV with Vivimed Labs.

The product will be backward integrated and will be manufactured at the JV’s oral dosage facility in Chennai, it said. Strides will have exclusive marketing rights for the product in the US. The product will be launched immediately.

The company has 82 cumulative ANDA filings with USFDA (including it’s JV with Vivimed), of which 50 ANDAs have been approved as of date and 32 are pending approval. Shares of Strides Shasun were trading 2.52 per cent higher at Rs 710.35 apiece on BSE.

tags #Business #Companies #Strides Shasun #US

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC