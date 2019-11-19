App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 03:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Stratbeans partners with Tata Steel to provide digital learning solutions

With a view to manage the entire learning and training process of its manufacturing workforce, Stratbeans is onboard to enable on-the-go learning for Tata Steel employees. One of the biggest benefits of Stratbeans learning management solutions (LMS) is that it creates a virtual learning environment that is identical for every learner, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Management solutions provider Stratbeans on Tuesday said it has partnered with Tata Steel to enhance employees' productivity with digital training solutions.

With a view to manage the entire learning and training process of its manufacturing workforce, Stratbeans is onboard to enable on-the-go learning for Tata Steel employees. One of the biggest benefits of Stratbeans learning management solutions (LMS) is that it creates a virtual learning environment that is identical for every learner, the company said in a statement.

"Stratbeans framed a step-by-step digital learning strategy for Tata Steel from Custom Content creation, Interactive Learning Videos to 3D Content Creation. Its state-of-the-art technology has been a key enabler for Tata Steel's workflow in many ways.

Close

"It has provided Tata Steel with unlimited access to e-learning materials, the ability to keep track of learners' progress and ensure that they are meeting their performance milestones. Moreover, its power to completely do away with instructor's traveling costs, online training site rentals, and printed e-learning materials, altogether sets it apart from other players in the market," the statement said.

related news

Being in India for over 100 years now, Tata Steel has witnessed a sea change in terms of technology adoption in multiple aspects of business with training methods being no exception, Pankaj Kumar, Head Training Capability Development, Human Resource Management, Tata Steel, said.

Learning, he said, is important across industries, however, what makes it crucial for a company like Tata Steel is that it involves huge equipment including both electrical and mechanical machines which are comparatively complicated to maintain and operate.

"We are glad to work with Tata Steel and to simplify its workflows by creating automated learning frameworks.

"The project included the development of Custom Content creation, Interactive Learning Videos, and 3D Content Creation make it accessible as an information source for learning and a reference guide for employees to perform in the best manner. We are certain to bring substantial value of training to Tata Steel for bottom-line results," Sameer Nigam, CEO and Co-founder, Stratbeans, said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 19, 2019 03:42 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Stratbeans #Tata Steel

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.