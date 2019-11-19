Stratbeans partners with Tata Steel to provide digital learning solutions

Management solutions provider Stratbeans on Tuesday said it has partnered with Tata Steel to enhance employees' productivity with digital training solutions.

With a view to manage the entire learning and training process of its manufacturing workforce, Stratbeans is onboard to enable on-the-go learning for Tata Steel employees. One of the biggest benefits of Stratbeans learning management solutions (LMS) is that it creates a virtual learning environment that is identical for every learner, the company said in a statement.

"Stratbeans framed a step-by-step digital learning strategy for Tata Steel from Custom Content creation, Interactive Learning Videos to 3D Content Creation. Its state-of-the-art technology has been a key enabler for Tata Steel's workflow in many ways.

"It has provided Tata Steel with unlimited access to e-learning materials, the ability to keep track of learners' progress and ensure that they are meeting their performance milestones. Moreover, its power to completely do away with instructor's traveling costs, online training site rentals, and printed e-learning materials, altogether sets it apart from other players in the market," the statement said.

Being in India for over 100 years now, Tata Steel has witnessed a sea change in terms of technology adoption in multiple aspects of business with training methods being no exception, Pankaj Kumar, Head Training Capability Development, Human Resource Management, Tata Steel, said.

Learning, he said, is important across industries, however, what makes it crucial for a company like Tata Steel is that it involves huge equipment including both electrical and mechanical machines which are comparatively complicated to maintain and operate.

"We are glad to work with Tata Steel and to simplify its workflows by creating automated learning frameworks.