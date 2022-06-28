Storyboard18 | Netflix India ropes in former Dentsu International CHRO, Rohit Suri

Rohit Suri has joined Netflix India as head of talent.

The former South Asia Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) for Dentsu International, Rohit Suri, has joined Netflix India as head of talent. He quit Dentsu four weeks ago, after a 10-month stint at the Japanese ad network.

Before Dentsu, Suri was GroupM's chief HR and talent officer for South Asia. At Netflix, he will report to Sergio Ezama, chief human resource officer.