Storyboard18 | Anjana Ghosh quits as director of marketing and business development of Bisleri International

Anjana Ghosh.

Anjana Ghosh—who had joined the company in 2006—and whose stint as the director of marketing and business development of Bisleri International lasted for 16 years and two months has decided to move on.

During her time at Bisleri, she was the brain behind innovations on the brand, and strategising the engineering of Bisleri from blue to green.

As Ghosh got into a conversation with Storyboard18, she spoke of how during her 16-year tenure her major learning was to keep consumers at the heart of the business.

“Consumers must love your company and your brand for how you make them feel, what you do for the community at large, and not what you say through your various communications. He or she must love the brand, not just consume it,” she says.

Prior to Bisleri, Ghosh had worked in the steel industry for 15 years. Later she joined Bisleri as the deputy general manager of sales and marketing. And, over a period of three years, she led the brand as the general manager.

Ghosh, who faced challenges in the areas of structural and brand transformation adds that in today’s world there are multiple choices available to the consumer to choose from. “Challenges are always a part of any transformation. It is very crucial for the companies to retain their consumers, and grow them,” she adds.

‘Research on Sustainability' is the core interest that she aims to pursue. Ghosh threw light on her moving on to a strategic role where she hopes to contribute to building an organisation and brands.

She adds, “It was 16 long years of association that saw Bisleri rise to become number one brand, build huge consumer connections with clutter-breaking campaigns, and witness it grow leaps and bounds. I will cherish the experience for the rest of my life.”