Zensar Technologies share price rises on global strategic partnership with US-based Claimatic

Zensar Technologies | The company launched integrated Digital XDR as a service to counter new and emerging threats.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Zensar Technologies share price was up over 2 percent intraday on April 9 after the company entered into a global strategic partnership with US-based Claimatic.

The company announced that they have entered into a global strategic partnership with US based Claimatic. This partnership combines Claimatic with Zensar’s strategic consulting, enterprise delivery, and implementation services. This new, innovative partnership leverages the respective strengths of Claimatic and Zensar to create compelling value for both companies and their mutual clients, the company said in a filing to BSE.

The stock was trading at Rs 282.00, up Rs 7.65, or 2.79 percent at 10:17 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 290 and an intraday low of Rs 280.30.

According to research firm Prabhudas Lilladher, Zensar Tech may report net profit at Rs 872.8 crore down 3.7% quarter-on-quarter (down 14.2% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 17 percent Q-o-Q (up 17.9 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 81.9 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 15.7 percent Q-o-Q (up 11 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 157.1 crore.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has zero promoter pledge with FII / FPI or Institutions increasing their shareholding.

Moneycontrol technical rating is bullish with moving averages being bullish and technical indicators being neutral.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.