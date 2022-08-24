English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Why Kotak is nervous about GAIL India, when others believe it's top pick in gas space

    Kotak Securities has set the lowest target price of Rs 115 for the stock in the Street. It has recommend to sell the stock as it believes that the scrip may further decline another 13 percent from last closing price.

    Shubham Raj
    August 24, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    GAIL India has had an eventful 2022 so far. The stock zoomed to about four year highs of 173.50 in April when there was a lot of uncertainty about gas supplies in the international market, but since then it has seen profit booking falling by 24 percent.

    Apart from the volatile price chart, analysts' outlook on the stock also appears to be divided. While some analysts believe the stock might see another leg of the rally, some are very skeptical.

    Analysts at Kotak Securities are in the latter camp. The brokerage has set the lowest target price of Rs 115 for the stock in the Street. Kotak has recommend to sell the stock as it believes that the scrip may further decline another 13 percent from last closing price.

    What makes them nervous is the “triple whammy” of gas allocation, tariff cut and spread reduction.

    “The situation has worsened. Gas allocation for consumption in transmission has been cut by 30 percent; the regulator has cut tariffs in three of four regional pipelines by 41-98 percent; and with rising Henry Hub (HH) prices and falling oil, spreads on oil-linked sales of HH volumes have compressed and will get negative soon,” said Anil Sharma, an analyst at Kotak Securities.

    Close

    Related stories

    This bearish opinion comes amid a jump in gas prices due to higher demand from the US and Europe. Currently Natural Gas prices trade at $9.31 per Metric Million British Thermal Unit (MMbtu).

    Follow our live blog for more markets updates

    Meanwhile, Gazprom recently enforced a force majeure on 2.5 mmt (million metric tonnes) of volumes, forcing GAIL to take some unallocated cargoes from the UK on a ‘pay and take’ basis. Till the time the same remains in force, analysts expect some impact on overall gas supplies.

    The stance of Kotak Securities is in contrast with what many others think on the Street. Earlier in the month, Motilal Oswal said GAIL India was its top pick in the large-cap energy and gas space.

    It counts many reasons for this including strong gains in the trading business in Q1, which was offset by other weak segments and management expectation of volumes of 120 million standard cubic meters of gas per day (mmscmd) once its fertilizer plants run at full utilization.

    Moreover, its petchem plant operated at a utilization rate of 83 percent in Q1. It will achieve a utilization rate of over 100 percent in FY23 due to the opening up of the economy and better demand from the Pata plant, Motilal said.

    ICICI Securities has a target of Rs 160 on the stock with a ‘buy’ call. The brokerage sees pick-up in gas transmission volume while gas trading is expected to report healthy gains in the near term due to favourable spot LNG prices. It also expects consistent dividend payout.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Shubham Raj is a journalist with over five years of experience covering capital markets. His last stint was with The Economic Times where he wrote on daily happenings in stock markets and led IPO reportage. He also wrote on mutual funds and cryptocurrencies.
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #GAIL India #Stock Edge
    first published: Aug 24, 2022 01:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.