    Weekly Tactical Pick: This luggage stock is ready to go the distance

    The luggage company is set to benefit from a surge in travel and a shift in consumer preference towards branded products

    Moneycontrol Research
    August 13, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST
    VIP has a strong balance sheet and we expect a healthy earnings CAGR for the next few years.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    This week’s tactical pick is VIP Industries (CMP: Rs 586, Nifty level: 17,659). While the fundamentals are looking up, the stock has underperformed — down 7 percent against a 9 percent rally in the Nifty. The first quarter of the fiscal FY23 turned out to be decent and what bolsters our conviction is the improved long-term outlook. With mobility improving, travel on an upswing — both domestic as well as international, school colleges and offices re-opening, and the wedding season back...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers