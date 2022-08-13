Weekly Tactical Pick: This luggage stock is ready to go the distance

VIP has a strong balance sheet and we expect a healthy earnings CAGR for the next few years.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

This week’s tactical pick is VIP Industries (CMP: Rs 586, Nifty level: 17,659). While the fundamentals are looking up, the stock has underperformed — down 7 percent against a 9 percent rally in the Nifty. The first quarter of the fiscal FY23 turned out to be decent and what bolsters our conviction is the improved long-term outlook. With mobility improving, travel on an upswing — both domestic as well as international, school colleges and offices re-opening, and the wedding season back...