App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Weekly Tactical Pick | Marico: Improving margin profile make us constructive

The management expects operating margin to improve moderately as input costs have eased and operating leverage benefits are also expected to show

Moneycontrol Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

We are recommending Marico as a tactical idea. Unlike frontline FMCG stocks like Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Dabur, Britannia Industries, Marico's stock performance has been uninspiring over the last one year. In fact, the stock had corrected 15 percent from its December 2018 high. Recently, we are seeing the stock move out of a consolidation range. This apparent technical breakout seems to be backed by improving fundamentals.

What make us constructive on the stock?

Domestic volume growth: In a recent business update, the management mentioned that Q4 volume growth is in line with its near-term outlook, translating to around 10 percent volume growth. While it is positive on the prospects of its flagship product – Parachute (36 percent of sales), it is also witnessing improving signs for Saffola edible oil (18 percent of sales) – the erstwhile area of concern.

Copra Calicut prices (Rs/100 kg)
Capture

Source: Marico, www.iccicochin.com

related news

Copra cost deflation cycle

The management expects operating margin to improve moderately as input costs have eased and operating leverage benefits are also expected to show. Here, the key factor influencing it is the copra cost deflation cycle.

It expects a substantial decline in copra prices (around 20 percent year-on-year) in the new season from March. As copra constitute about 45 percent of raw material cost, this should help company’s earnings in a significant way.

Investment towards diversification

The management’s decision to invest raw material cost advantage for long-term investments is a crucial strategic move as it helps in reducing dependence on Parachute and Saffola and drive growth in the premium segment. In this context, we expect categories like male grooming, serums, hair nourishment and foods are expected to have a significantly higher share in the next five years.

Urban-centric trade channels doing well

Urban-oriented channels such as modern trade and e-commerce continue to do well. Share of modern trade in total turnover is expected to be way higher in the current fiscal compared to last fiscal, when it clocked 11 percent of sales. Similarly, as per Q3 update, e-commerce share has already crossed three percent compared to less than a percent a year back.

Risk factors

The key risk factor is if the copra deflation cycle doesn’t play out as expected. Along with that, continuation of rural distress can also be a drag, particularly if there is a weak monsoon this year. A partially comforting factor is Marico’s rural exposure (about 30 percent) is relatively lower than major FMCG names – HUL, Dabur and Emami.

Currently, the stock is trading at 40 times FY20 estimated earnings, which is an about 16 percent discount to the market leader. At current levels, the stock provides an accumulation opportunity for an increasingly diversified consumption story.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here

 
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 10:06 am

tags #Companies #Copra price cycle #Dabur #Emami #FMCG volume growth #HUL #Marico #monsoon #Parachute #Recommendations #Saffola edible oil

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

WhatsApp Business For iPhone Rollout Begins Worldwide Including India: ...

KAR PUC Result 2019: Karnataka Class 12 Result to be Declared in April ...

Vidarbha Coach Pandit Resigns Citing Health Reasons: Report

Shah Rukh Receives Honorary Doctorate from University of Law, London; ...

Andhra-based Journal Publisher Fined $50 Million for Making 'Deceptive ...

Avengers Endgame Co-director Joe Russo on Why Superhero Mythology Work ...

Convener of Congress-led UDF in Kerala Suffers Heart Attack

Google And Walmart Team up to Let Customers Order Groceries by Voice

In Gujarat’s Dangs District, Tribals Are Left With No Option but to ...

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange likely to be expelled from Ecuador

Trump says US-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty hold gains led by bank, IT stocks

Cipla gains 3% after receiving EIR from USFDA

Most analysts expect another interest rate cut in June

ADB lowers India's growth projection to 7.2% for FY20

Lok Sabha Election 2019: In a first for Odisha, former IAS and IPS off ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

No Fathers In Kashmir movie review: Ashvin Kumar's courage and empathy ...

Jeff Bezos' most expensive divorce settlement; retains voting power in ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

Donald Trump claims India is one of the 'highest taxing nations', crit ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Apple Music cuts down subscription price, individual plan now starts a ...

Good News: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosan ...

Priyanka Chopra teases fans with a glimpse of Jonas Brothers’ new tr ...

Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular sur ...

Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s Twitter war escalates

Rashmika Mandanna may not get the desired roles this year, predicts ga ...

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, ...

Game Of Thrones season 4 recap: The monstrous Joffrey Lannister meets ...

Panga: Kangana Ranaut shoots in Delhi, doesn't miss out on her favouri ...

Shazam will have a great opening, predict the stars
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.