Venkys share price slips more than 5% on fear of bird flu

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Poultry products supplier Venkys share price slipped more than 5 percent intraday on January 6 on fear of reports of bird flu in the four states of the India.

Several states have sounded an alert to contain the H5N8 strain of bird flu and sent samples for testing. Meanwhile, Kerala began culling of chickens and ducks.

After the confirmation of positive reports of H5N8 virus (a variant of avian influenza) from the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) of Indian Council of Agricultural Research, the 12 epicentres have been identified in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala.

However, shops selling chicken, eggs, and other poultry products have been closed for 15 days in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh.

Also, Kerala administration has already ordered the culling of ducks, hens, and other domestic poultry found within a one km radius of the affected zones.

At 13:09 hrs Venkys was quoting at Rs 1,576.20, down Rs 82.05, or 4.95 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,855 and 52-week low Rs 580 on 17 January, 2020 and 24 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 15.03 percent below its 52-week high and 171.76 percent above its 52-week low.