Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vascon Engineers gains 14% on order win worth Rs 83 crore

The work has to be completed within 12 months from the 10th date of issue of work order (i.e. 26th February, 2019).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of Vascon Engineers gained 14.6 percent intraday Thursday after company received order worth Rs 83.52 crore.

The company has received work order from Airport Authority of India, for the work of building the airport including civil finishes and MEP at Adampur on design and build basis amounting to Rs 83.52 crore (excluding GST).

The work has to be completed within 12 months from the 10th date of issue of work order (i.e. 26th February, 2019).

At 09:55 hrs Vascon Engineers was quoting at Rs 16.25, up Rs 1.90, or 13.24 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Feb 28, 2019 10:02 am

