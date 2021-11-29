Value innerwear players: Poised for steady growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Value innerwear players such as Dollar Industries (Dollar; CMP: Rs 449; Market Capitalisation: Rs 2,546 crore) and Rupa Company (Rupa; CMP: Rs 430; Market Capitalisation: Rs 3,418 crore) have posted strong double-digit earnings growth on a year on year (YoY) basis in Q2FY22. Volume growth on account of increased demand, following the unlocking measures as well as price hikes, helped to deliver earnings growth. With the increased share of fast-growing segments such as athleisure, women and kids segment, and the scope...