English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Union Budget 2023: Fertiliser stocks fall on lower subsidy allocation

    Fertiliser stocks had run up over the past few days in anticipation of an import duty cut in the Budget on some key raw materials

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST
    Fertiliser

    Fertiliser

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 set aside Rs 1.75 lakh crore for fertiliser subsidies in the budget for the financial year 2023-24, which was 22 percent lower than Rs 2.25 lakh crore for FY23.

    Share prices of Chambal FertilisersNational Fertilisers, GSFC and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers fell 3-4 percent after the budget documents were released on the completion of the minister's speech.

    Follow our Budget blog for all the live action

    Fertiliser subsidy is the payment made to manufacturers or importers to cover the excess cost of production or import and distribution (or cost of supply) over a low maximum retail price (MRP), which is directed by the Centre, charged from the farmers.